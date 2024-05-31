Here’s the latest update on Moesha after she collapsed and went into coma for days and suffered stroke

In January this year, Moesha’s family sadly confirmed to the general public that the actress had suffered a stroke.

This followed after the actress collapsed at a popular eatery in Accra and hit her head on the bare tiled floor.



Her brother later created a GoFundMe account to solicit funds to help the sick actress.

In a statement Moesha’s brother simply known as Ebito revealed that her sister’s condition has affected her ability to move and talk.

The target for the GoFundMe was $10,000 which they almost achieved.

After 4 months, Moesha’s brother has once again given an exclusive update about his sister.

In an exclusive interview with Mona Gucci, Ebito disclosed that Moesha is gradually recovering.

He continued that she’s currently on physiotherapy and this has tremendously improved her mobility and speech.

The brother said what Moesha needs now is love, support and prayers from her loved ones.