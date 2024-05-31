type here...
Here’s the latest update on the GH lady who was kidnapped in Nigeria by a rich man while attending a wedding

By Armani Brooklyn
GH business woman kidnapped in Nigeria after her friend convinced her to accompany her to her cousin's wedding

According to reports, the suspect has refused to reveal the whereabouts of two friends who went missing after travelling from Port Harcourt to Aba to meet him

The suspect, Andrew Amaechi, who was arrested in connection with the disappearance of two friends, Celine Ndudim and Afiba Tandoh, in Abia State has refused to reveal their whereabouts.

Recall that days ago, GhPage reported that Celine and her Ghanaian friend, Afiba, were declared missing after they travelled from Port Harcourt, Rivers State to Abia State on April 27, 2024, to see Andrew and later attend a wedding ceremony.


Nigerian activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who confirmed the disturbing development on Friday, May 31, said the sum GHS 11,000 was withdrawn from one of the women’s bank accounts.

He also shared a video that the suspect sent to Celine, inviting her and Afiba to Aba.

In the video, the suspect who was allegedly found in possession of the women’s belongings, boasted about his “beautiful mansion”

“Hi Celine, how are you? How have you been? How was your trip? You have to bring your friend. I’m in Aba now. I live in Aba. I ‘ve got a new office here. I live in this great big mansion. Got six bedrooms. So let’s talk.


I will send some money. Just get a taxi, an Uber, a bolt. Come spend the next few nights with your friend. We will have fun. Go out. Have some food, okay. Yeah, I live in a beautiful beautiful house,” – he said.

Mr. Gwamnishu also revealed that the suspect sent similar videos to other ladies, including one Amaka, but she declined his invite.

