Here’s the phone conversation between Young Don and Ajagurajah

Highly opinionated Ghanaian social media commentator, Young Don, has officially apologised to spiritual leader Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, following a long-standing public feud.

In a recent turn of events, Young Don, who claims to have suffered a life-changing accident, personally reached out to Bishop Ajagurajah via phone to render a heartfelt apology for his past actions, particularly the derogatory remarks he made about the spiritual leader and his mother.

Young Don’s past attacks on Bishop Ajagurajah were widely condemned, especially after he used unprintable language directed at the bishop’s family.

However, during the phone conversation, the US-based commentator showed remorse, pleading with the Ajagurajah Movement leader to forgive his transgressions.

According to Young Don, the recent accident he experienced gave him a fresh perspective on life and prompted him to reflect on his past actions. He told Bishop Ajagurajah that he now realises the gravity of his words and is committed to making amends.

In a surprising and humbling move, Young Don also disclosed his plans to travel to Ghana this December to physically kneel before Bishop Ajagurajah and apologise in person.

During the call, Bishop Ajagurajah did not shy away from reminding Young Don of the hurtful comments he made in the past, particularly those involving his mother.

Despite the painful memories, he listened attentively as Young Don expressed his regret and desire for reconciliation.

Listen to the phone conversation below…

