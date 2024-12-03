Here’s the real footage of how youths in Techiman attacked Otumfuo’s entrouage with stones and sticks

Around 5 pm yesterday, multiple individuals, including a child, sustained injuries after a set of youths attacked buses returning from Nkoranza to Kumasi.

The buses had earlier escorted the Asantehene to a funeral in Nkoranza.

Before the incident, Techiman youths had earlier issued threats to attack anyone using the route through Techiman.

Well, the convoy reportedly blocked the highway at Amamfom, chanting, “There is no man in Techiman.”

photo output

This act reportedly provoked the Techiman youth, leading to a retaliatory attack on the buses.

The violent confrontation resulted in injuries, with victims receiving medical attention.

Ghana Police Service is yet to comment on the incident, but tensions remain high between the two communities.