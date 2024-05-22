Here’s the trending adults-only TV3 video that has got Ghanaians talking

Ghana’s 24/7 live adult content reality show, Perfect Match Xtra Season 2 has set tongues wagging after a video showing 2 contestants making out surfaced on social media.

In the video, one of the male contestants, Martin, who was on his own was coerced into engaging in a romantic session with Tessy.

As seen in the now viral clip, Tessy, who knew exactly what she wanted during that very moment dragged Martin to her chest and initiated a deep kiss.

READ ALSO: Tragic! Mother of two ends it all as her husband divorces her for another woman

Martin who couldn’t resist the sweet lips of Tessy fell deep into the moment and started to touch the female housemate.

As things got intense, the two hurriedly moved into a covered small space to supposedly ‘do the do’

The season 2 edition of Perfect Match Xtra features 14 contestants: seven women and seven men, each with unique personalities and a common goal; to find their perfect match and compete for a grand prize of GHS50,000.

These contestants will take viewers on a thrilling nine-week journey of perfect match-making.

The contestants for this season are Jeychrys, Droiid, Kwame Sage, Jason, Drill, Benjamin, Frankie Touch, Darlyne, Jessica, Blessing, Dellki, Thessy, Tracy, and Rose.

READ ALSO: Tragic! Woman mauled to death by her own two dogs