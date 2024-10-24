Here’s the trending affectionate video of married Mcbrown and married Bulldog

GhPageNewsHere's the trending affectionate video of married Mcbrown and married Bulldog
By Armani Brooklyn

By Armani Brooklyn
Bulldog
Bulldog

Ghanaian actress and TV host, Nana Ama McBrown, became the centre of attention at Stonebwoy’s Up & Running album release party last night after an unexpected encounter with her long-time friend and artiste manager, Bulldog.

In a light-hearted moment that quickly became the talk of the night, Bulldog attempted to kiss McBrown upon her arrival.

Known for their close friendship, Bulldog, in a playful gesture, leaned in to lock lips with the beloved actress.

However, visibly taken aback by the sudden move, McBrown swiftly turned her cheek and offered it instead for the kiss.

The surprising and humorous exchange quickly became a focal point of the evening, as both McBrown and Bulldog laughed it off.

The event, which was meant to celebrate Stonebwoy’s new album, also saw the playful interaction between the two personalities that added a lighthearted touch to the star-studded occasion.

Click this LINK to watch the video

Source:GHpage

