Here’s the trending all-loved up video of Shatta Wale & Maali that has got Ghanaians talking

Dancehall king, Shatta Wale, has taken to Instagram to share a romantic video with his girlfriend, Maali to confirm the long-standing pregnancy rumours.

Shatta Wale and Maali are making waves on social media with their public displays of affection on his new song “WASH” which was released yesterday, 11th November,2024.

As we all know, Shatta Wale and Maali have been dating for more than a year now, with them allegedly welcoming a baby.

Recently on an interview on Bants And Rants; Shatta Wale described Maali as his “perfect match”, and praised her for being supportive and making a positive difference in his life.

Reflecting on her qualities, Shatta said;

“Maali is like my perfect match. She is just supportive, that is all. Sometimes, she makes me feel so bad when I am talking to her. I feel like I should have met her earlier. She is very sweet.”

-- AD --

He also mentioned that “sometimes, when I talk to her, I feel like I should have met her earlier because of how sweet and understanding she is”.

“She believes I love her. That is the only thing I love about her. She has come to believe so quickly because when I said I even loved her, she did not believe.

She knows how to talk. Sometimes, if she can’t even create conversations with me, she sends me texts and tells me she is sorry we haven’t communicated for a while.”

Shatta Wale also shared that Maali was initially unsure about his intentions, but now she believes in his love. He appreciates how she keeps conversations interesting and often apologizes if they haven’t spoken in a while.