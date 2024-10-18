Here’s the trending bathroom video of Archipalago and Afra

Ghanaian entertainer Archipalago and his girlfriend Sekzy Afra have taken over social media trends with an unanticipated bathroom video.

In the video which has sparked both outrage and amusement, Sekzy Afra is seen wearing a revealing see-through crochet outfit.

While Archipalago wore only a pair of shorts and a white singlet.

The two can be seen playfully interacting and enjoying the water from the shower cap.



Social media users who have come across the video have expressed their disappointment and tagged the content as inappropriate.

While some fans of the couple see the video as a reflection of their bold personalities.

Others have also condemned it for being tasteless and crossing boundaries, particularly due to the public nature of the platform where it was shared.

