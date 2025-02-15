type here...
Here’s the trending video of a stepmother using a pestle to discipline her 5 year old stepson

By Armani Brooklyn
Stepmother

A heartbreaking video on social media which has received massive condemnation on social media captures the moment a stepmother went to the extreme to discipline her stepchild.

In the now-viral video, the stepmother was filmed first hitting her stepson’s head against the staircase.

She later raised and dropped him on the floor like a piece of wood.

READ ALSO: Sad! Popular GH TikToker Priscilla Geversa dies

Stepmother - GhPage

Feeling overly infuriated, she took a pestle instead of a cane to discipline the poor stepchild.

Social media users who have come across the video have called for the immediate arrest of the stepmother.

According to these disappointed netizens, no amount of stubbornness warrants the stepmother’s decision to use a pestle to discipline her stepson.

Unfortunately, we can’t share the video here due to our website’s policy but you can click on the link below to watch it.

Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: Here's the FULL 5 minutes Benjamin Mendy's trending hot 'skin to skin' video

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

VIDEO GH man accused of being a thief after being found in a married woman's bedroom

