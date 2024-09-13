type here...
GhPageNewsHere's the trending video of Asamoah Gyan nearly slaping Sammy Awuku's brother...
News

Here’s the trending video of Asamoah Gyan nearly slaping Sammy Awuku’s brother in-law

By Armani Brooklyn
Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan is currently trending as a video of him nearly slapping the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammy Awuku’s brother-in-law during a meeting.

According to circulating reports, Sammy Awuku and his brother in-law in the video sat on $3M to Asamoah Gyan believed to have been allocated to him for the Bawumia campaign.

The confrontation reportedly escalated to the point where Gyan nearly slapped the individual.

They've showed you pepper - Ghanaian tease Asamoah Gyan for leaving the NPP

While the details surrounding the incident remain speculative, Asamoah Gyan, has denounced his membership in the New Patriotic Party to focus on humanitarian work.

In a statement posted on his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), Ghana’s record goalscorer said he has not been fair to the country’s youth by being affiliated with a political party.

And he will now be taking a step back from active politics to focus on independently contributing to empowering the youth of Ghana through the Asamoah Gyan Foundation.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, September 13, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
2.6mph
100 %
Fri
80 °
Sat
77 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways