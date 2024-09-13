Here’s the trending video of Asamoah Gyan nearly slaping Sammy Awuku’s brother in-law

Asamoah Gyan is currently trending as a video of him nearly slapping the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammy Awuku’s brother-in-law during a meeting.

According to circulating reports, Sammy Awuku and his brother in-law in the video sat on $3M to Asamoah Gyan believed to have been allocated to him for the Bawumia campaign.

The confrontation reportedly escalated to the point where Gyan nearly slapped the individual.

While the details surrounding the incident remain speculative, Asamoah Gyan, has denounced his membership in the New Patriotic Party to focus on humanitarian work.

In a statement posted on his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), Ghana’s record goalscorer said he has not been fair to the country’s youth by being affiliated with a political party.

And he will now be taking a step back from active politics to focus on independently contributing to empowering the youth of Ghana through the Asamoah Gyan Foundation.