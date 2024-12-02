Here’s the trending video of Fameye fighting NDC supporters in the middle of a performance

Award-winning Ghanaian musician who performs under the stage name Fameye lost his cool in the middle of a performance at the NDC’s 24-Hour Economy party.

While the musician was still performing and entertaining the politicians available and fans alike, one of the NDC sympathizers who attended the show stormed the stage.

He was immediately walked off the stage but later attacked the bodyguard who walked him out of the stage.

This led to the exchange of blows between Fameye’s security team and the NDC sympathisers who had attended the show.

The issue was later resolved after Fameye had left the stage to fight with his security team against the intruders.