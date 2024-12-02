GhPageNewsHere's the trending video of Fameye fighting NDC supporters in the middle...
News

Here’s the trending video of Fameye fighting NDC supporters in the middle of a performance

By Armani Brooklyn
Fameye
Fameye

Award-winning Ghanaian musician who performs under the stage name Fameye lost his cool in the middle of a performance at the NDC’s 24-Hour Economy party.

While the musician was still performing and entertaining the politicians available and fans alike, one of the NDC sympathizers who attended the show stormed the stage.

He was immediately walked off the stage but later attacked the bodyguard who walked him out of the stage.

This led to the exchange of blows between Fameye’s security team and the NDC sympathisers who had attended the show.

The issue was later resolved after Fameye had left the stage to fight with his security team against the intruders.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, December 2, 2024
Accra
mist
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
2.2mph
6 %
Mon
87 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways