Here’s the trending video of the two GH slayqueens beeating Accra big boy who chopped them and refused to pay

By Armani Brooklyn

A video of an explosive altercation involving two slayqueens and a man has received mixed reactions online.

According to reports, the man invited the two slayqueens to a hotel with the promise full of total enjoyment.

However, the night of enjoyment turned into chaos in the early morning when the man allegedly tried to leave without fulfilling his end of the bargain.

Eyewitnesses say the confrontation began when the man, who had spent the night with the slayqueens, ordered a ride and attempted to leave the hotel without paying them.

As he was about to get into the car, the two women confronted him, leading to a heated exchange that quickly turned physical.

The chaotic scene happened outside the hotel, drawing the attention of onlookers and hotel staff, who tried to defuse the tension.

Videos on social media show the women angrily confronting the man and accusing him of trying to deceive them.

The man, visibly flustered, is seen trying to explain himself, but the enraged women relentlessly pursued their money.

Source:GHpage

