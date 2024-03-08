Here’s the trending video of the viral all-white ‘trumu-trumu’ party that has raised massive eyebrows

- Advertisement -

A video from an all-gay party has surfaced on social media and caused a massive stir in the process.

In the trending video, the gay men can be seen rocking ladies’ outfits while twerking and dancing like women.

The all-white gay party reportedly happened in Abuja (Nigeria) despite the West Africa country’s strict laws that forbid the same-sex affair.

Social media users who have come across the video have called for the immediate arrest of all the people who attended the party.

Reacting to the video,

@AdebanjoPhelum – For instance commented Peoples husbands, meanwhile their wives are out there praying to meet them soon not knowing they are now women

@Joiyy4 – Angel Gabriel should just blow the trumpet already. We no dy do again

@fanonwanem – Nothing you won’t see in this country see there hard yansh

@Chinwe_Dmone – This thing don serious for naija oh. Well, I’m not surprised. The law means nothing down here.

