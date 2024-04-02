type here...
Here’s the trending video of two level 300 ladies fighting over a guy on campus

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A short video that has received alot of backlash from social media users captures the moment two university ladies decided to fight dirty over a man on campus.

As reported, before the brawl, the two ladies had severely insulted themselves on the phone over the guy.

Well, while the guy was hanging out with the other, a colleague called the rival to gossip to her that her lover was in the lecture hall with his second lover.

The lady quickly rushed to the lecture hall and caused a scene in the process.

The first girl landed a hot slap on the second lady who was seated with the guy.

Things escalated as they both exchanged severe slaps and later had to be separated by eyewitnesses.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

