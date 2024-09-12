Here’s the true story of Buokurom Budo; Ghana’s version of the Greek’s Achillies

In the vibrant streets of Kumasi, particularly Buokrom, the name Budo was synonymous with strength, bravery, and a complex legacy that mixed heroism with notoriety.

Known in his time as the “Greek’s Achilles” of the 1990s, Yaw Aboagye, famously called Budo, Joe Kutani, Ali Joe, or Wofa oo Wofa, was a larger-than-life figure whose vigilantism both protected and challenged his community.

A Defender of the Vulnerable



Budo’s influence in Buokrom was unmatched. Feared and revered in equal measure, he was the self-appointed guardian of his neighbourhood, a role that endeared him to the poor and vulnerable.

Stories of his exploits spread far and wide in Kumasi, with many residents recalling how he singlehandedly took on criminal activities that plagued the area.

To his admirers, Budo was a local hero who could do the impossible. It was said that when someone was robbed in Buokrom, they needed only to give Budo details of the crime.

In less than an hour, he would miraculously recover the stolen items and return them to their rightful owners, asking for nothing in return.

This remarkable ability to retrieve stolen goods became a legendary aspect of his vigilante persona, bolstering his status as a protector of his people.

Budo’s bravery knew no bounds.

He was known to confront armed robbers alone, making Buokrom a relatively safe haven in an era rife with crime.

His fearlessness and willingness to fight for his community’s safety made him a revered figure, one who people turned to in their times of need.

A Complex Legacy of Vigilantism



While his heroic acts brought him admiration, Budo’s brand of vigilantism also had a darker side.

In one memorable incident, he blocked an entire road in Buokrom, stopping traffic and demanding money from drivers.

However, this brazen act was not motivated by personal gain; he distributed the collected funds to poor women in the community, blending illegality with a Robin Hood-like generosity.

Budo was a beloved figure among children, often seen as their protector and entertainer.

His house was a popular stop for kids craving sweets, with his charm and kindness making him a father figure to many in the neighbourhood.

His reputation was bolstered by rumours of special powers that made him invincible.

Locals believed that Budo could not be harmed by bullets or cutlasses, adding a mythical layer to his already formidable presence.

This perceived invulnerability made him a daunting opponent in any confrontation, and many married women turned to him when they faced domestic abuse, seeking his intervention to ‘instill the fear of God’ in their husbands.

Controversy and Criminal Allegations



Despite his many positive deeds, Budo was far from a saint. His vigilantism sometimes veered into criminal territory, leading to run-ins with the law.

The duality of his character—a defender of the weak who occasionally broke the law—painted him as a complex anti-hero in the eyes of his community.

Budo’s notoriety extended beyond his vigilante actions; he was a man whose principles and methods often conflicted with the law but resonated deeply with those who felt abandoned by traditional justice systems.

The Shocking Death of a Legend



To those who knew him, Budo seemed immortal. However, on August 31, 2004, the unthinkable happened: Budo was killed.

His death sent shockwaves through Kumasi, as few could believe that the mighty Budo, seemingly invincible, could be brought down.

Reports indicated that Budo was killed by his own uncle over a land dispute. His uncle, intent on developing a family property that Budo opposed, turned to one of Budo’s rivals and a fetish priest for assistance.

Aware of Budo’s supposed spiritual protection against bullets, the priest advised using rice grains in the gun instead of traditional ammunition.

On that fateful day, Budo’s uncle took the advice and shot his nephew, ending the life of a man who was both celebrated and controversial.

Remembering Budo: A Hero with Flaws



Budo’s story is one of paradoxes. He was a vigilante who fought for his community but often clashed with the law. He was a protector, a father figure, and a friend to the downtrodden, yet his methods were sometimes questionable.

Today, Budo is remembered as a figure who, despite his flaws, stood up for his people in ways that traditional authorities could not or would not.

His life and death serve as a reminder of the thin line between heroism and infamy, a line that Budo straddled with unwavering boldness until the very end.