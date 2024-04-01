Here’s what the law says about the 63-year-old Ga chief marrying a 12-year-old girl

- Advertisement -

For the past 24 hours now, Ghanaians have called for the prosecution of Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII for marrying a minor.

The calls for the prosecution of the revered Ga chief erupted following the marriage ceremony held on March 29th which has since sparked widespread outrage.

Meanwhile, reacting to the calls for prosecution, the Gborbu Wulomo shrine has maintained that the minor has been designated to attend to one of the 99 deities of the Ga-Adangbe group, which necessitates her being a virgin reason behind her young marriage.

Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II, who is also a spokesperson for the shrine has also told newsmen that;

“When somebody makes such a call it comes from a point of ignorance. Because first, you need to come closer and ask so that you will appreciate what it is but not take hook line, and sinker what is being said,” he said at a press conference.

“Because it goes beyond what is being preached out there. It is deeper than what is being preached. It is deeper for our spirituality.”

Well, in this article, we are going to look at what the law says about child marriage.

Under the Children’s Act 1998 the minimum legal age of marriage in Ghana is 18 years with no exceptions.

This means that anyone who proceeds to marry a minor has violated the law hence needs to be prosecuted.

