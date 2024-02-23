Here’s why Afua Asantewaa reportedly got disqualified as she flouted the 3rd Guinness World Record singathon rule

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, the Guinness World Record (GWR) has disqualified Ghana’s Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt.

In a tweet responding to a comment enquiring about her attempt, the GWR said;



“Unfortunately, Afua’s Guinness World Record attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful but we hope that she will make another attempt soon.”

The GWR also noted that the evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority service hence her earlier payment has been refunded.

Amidst the unfortunate news, recall that on 29th December 2023, GhPage media published an article which threw light on the possible reasons that could get Afua Asantewaa disqualified.

In the video, Afua Asantewaa violated some of the rules set by Guinness World Records for the Sing-A-Thon category.

The video pointed to specific instances where Aduonum allegedly took more breaks than allowed and engaged in unauthorized activities during her marathon singing session.

One of the key concerns raised by us was the frequency and duration of the breaks taken by Aduonum throughout the Sing-A-Thon.

Guinness World Records guidelines typically stipulate specific rules regarding breaks to ensure that participants face a consistent and challenging environment.

It’s obvious that Afua Asantewaa exceeded the permissible limits for breaks and it has consequently jeopardised the validity of her record attempt.

Aside from the aforementioned, Afua Asantewaa was also seen jamming to some of the songs she performed during the Sing-A-Thon.

Guinness World Records often has strict regulations to maintain the integrity of record attempts, and any unauthorized activities or deviations from the prescribed guidelines may lead to disqualification.

Let’s take a quick look at the Guinness World Records’ rules for Sing-a-thon.

(1) Applications for this record title are granted to applicants who are 16 years of age or over.

(2) The songs sung throughout the attempt must be recognisable and performed to a reasonable standard. This is at the discretion of the Guinness World Records.

(3) Singing must be continuous with only brief pauses of not more than 30 seconds allowed between songs.

(4) Each piece of music performed must last for at least two minutes.

(5) No piece of music may be repeated in performance within four hours. Songs can only repeated after 4 hours.

(6) Applicant is permitted to take a five-minute break every hour or 20-minute breaks after four hours.

(7) Improvisation or jamming is not allowed.

(8) Applicants may be accompanied or not accompanied. If accompanied, no musician may play for more than four hours, after which they must take a break of a least four hours.



(9) After the attempt, a playlist of all tunes performed must be maintained and submitted with the claim.

