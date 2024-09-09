Here’s why Efia Odo was sacked and fighting with resturant owner gidigidi like Mike Tyson (Video)

Ghanaian socialite, Efia Odo, has distanced herself from Eats Avenue, a plush restaurant in East Legon that launched less than a year ago.

Contrary to her earlier claims on ‘United Showbiz’ that she solely owns the restaurant she frequently flaunts online, Efia Odo has now stated that she owns around 40% of it.

To substantiate her claim, she has shared documents online proving her stake in the business.

Efia Odo’s post comes in response to rumours that she has been dismissed from her ‘managerial’ position by the restaurant’s real owner.

Reports suggest that a dispute has arisen between the restaurant’s owner and Efia Odo, leading Mr Sarpong to take over the business operations, including social media marketing.

Mr Sarpong has since created new social media accounts for the restaurant and instructed followers to disengage from the old accounts created by Efia Odo.

These developments have fuelled speculations that Efia Odo might have been removed from her role.

However, in response, the socialite has taken to social media to clarify her position, posting documents with the caption:

“My 40% ownership of Eats Avenue Restaurant is very factual and backed by law. I don’t necessarily need to be at the helm of affairs as a proud legal owner. If in doubt, kindly refer to Reg. No. CS033890324 & TIN: C0063837021 on the Ghana Register of Companies records. Thank you.”