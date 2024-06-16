Here’s why Fella, 3some and Godfather are trending on social media; More alleged secrets drop

Since the public announcement of their separation, actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal have been at the centre of various rumours and speculations.

The latest buzz in the Ghanaian social media space suggests that Fella Makafui may have moved on to a new relationship with a wealthy Ghanaian man based in the United States.

Social media gossip indicates that Fella Makafui is allegedly involved with a man known only as “Godfather.”

Godfather has been described as extremely wealthy and is rumoured to be treating Fella better than her ex-husband Medikal.

Some sources claim that the actress’s divorce was motivated by a desire for freedom and independence, allowing her to live her life without accountability to anyone.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Fella recently shared pictures of herself boarding a first-class flight to the US.

According to the gossip, this trip was funded by her new sponsor, Godfather, who reportedly invited her and another lady for a rendezvous in exchange for money.

The allegations suggest that this generous benefactor paid for her luxurious travel arrangements.

The rumors have sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many people sharing their opinions on Fella’s alleged new relationship and the circumstances surrounding her divorce.

While none of these claims have been officially confirmed, they continue to dominate discussions online, highlighting the public’s fascination with the personal lives of celebrities.

As with many stories involving high-profile personalities, the truth behind these rumours remains uncertain.

For now, fans and followers of Fella Makafui will have to wait for any official statements or confirmations regarding her personal life and relationships.

Until then, the speculation and gossip are likely to continue, keeping the actress in the spotlight.

Stay tuned for more updates as this story develops.