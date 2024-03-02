type here...
Here’s why obolo and Ghc 100 tip is trending on Twitter as pastor caught giving heaad to a hookup lady in Uber

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
In the past 24 hours, social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), have been abuzz with discussions about Eric Kwapong Junior, a young Ghanaian pastor and philanthropist, following the circulation of an explicit video involving him and a hookup lady.

Eric Kwapong Junior is recognized for his philanthropic endeavors, holding a master’s degree in marketing from Ashesi University.

In 2020, he fed over 500 children in Agbogbloshie and organized impactful events, including a leadership conference, a youth town hall with politicians, and a Year of Return conference.

The viral video capturing Eric engaged in explicit activities with a hookup lady inside an Uber vehicle has caused public outrage.

In the footage recorded by the Uber driver, Eric is seen engaging in inappropriate behavior, that has compromised his public image.

After being caught in the act, Eric pleaded with the driver to afford him privacy, offering a Ghc 100 tip as compensation.

Despite his plea, the video found its way onto the internet making Eric to deactivate both his Instagran and Twitter accounts.

The incident has sparked public backlash, with many expressing disappointment and concern over the actions of the young pastor.

Social media users have raised questions about the appropriateness of his conduct, especially given his role in the community and the impact of such behaviour on his reputation.

Source:GHpage

