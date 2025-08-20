type here...
News

Here’s why Shatta Wale has been detained by EOCO

By Armani Brooklyn
Shatta Wales luxury cars

The management of dancehall superstar Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., has confirmed his detention by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) in connection with an inquiry into the tax obligations of his yellow Lamborghini vehicle.

According to a press statement released by his team, the award-winning artiste voluntarily presented himself at EOCO offices earlier today, accompanied by his lawyer, Cephas Biyuo, to assist with ongoing investigations.

Management assured fans and the general public that Shatta Wale’s legal team is fully engaged with authorities and working tirelessly to resolve the matter.

“We want to assure all fans and the general public that his legal team is fully engaged and actively working with the authorities to resolve this matter. They are taking all necessary steps to secure his release at the earliest opportunity,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale allegedly arrested and detained by EOCO

The statement further appealed to the SM Family and well-wishers to remain calm and avoid speculation, emphasizing management’s confidence in the judicial process.

It also disclosed that Shatta Wale’s legal representatives would return to EOCO offices tomorrow morning to continue discussions with investigators.

“We urge the SM Family and all well-wishers to remain calm and avoid any speculation. We have the utmost confidence in the judicial process. Management and his legal representatives will return to the EOCO offices tomorrow morning to continue these discussions,” management noted.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Shatta Wale arrested by police

Shatta Wale allegedly arrested and detained by EOCO

Adelheid Babatz Nyarko London’s father speaks

GhPageNews

TODAY

Wednesday, August 20, 2025
23.7 C
Accra

Also Read

Married man perishes in an accident alongside his sidechick

Western Region Accident

Cheating wife dies inside boyfriend’s room

Cheating wife

Agradaa wishes daughter a happy birthday

Agradaa and Daughter

Sakawa guys flee after been nabbed at Osun State

Kasoa Another guy's manhood vanishes raising suspicions for sika duro as sakawa boy gets arrested

Maid filmed urinating inside food she was preparing for her employers

Maid
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways