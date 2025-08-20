Here’s why Shatta Wale has been detained by EOCO

The management of dancehall superstar Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., has confirmed his detention by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) in connection with an inquiry into the tax obligations of his yellow Lamborghini vehicle.

According to a press statement released by his team, the award-winning artiste voluntarily presented himself at EOCO offices earlier today, accompanied by his lawyer, Cephas Biyuo, to assist with ongoing investigations.

Management assured fans and the general public that Shatta Wale’s legal team is fully engaged with authorities and working tirelessly to resolve the matter.

“We want to assure all fans and the general public that his legal team is fully engaged and actively working with the authorities to resolve this matter. They are taking all necessary steps to secure his release at the earliest opportunity,” the statement read.

The statement further appealed to the SM Family and well-wishers to remain calm and avoid speculation, emphasizing management’s confidence in the judicial process.

It also disclosed that Shatta Wale’s legal representatives would return to EOCO offices tomorrow morning to continue discussions with investigators.

“We urge the SM Family and all well-wishers to remain calm and avoid any speculation. We have the utmost confidence in the judicial process. Management and his legal representatives will return to the EOCO offices tomorrow morning to continue these discussions,” management noted.