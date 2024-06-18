He’s married wae – Ghanaians warn Nana Aba as all loved-up video of her and Thomas Partey trends

Renowned media personality Nana Aba Anamoah was spotted celebrating with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey at his opulent birthday celebration.

The football star who recently turned 31 marked the milestone with a private event in Accra, surrounded by loved ones.

The lavish party saw an impressive turnout, including Partey’s fellow Black Stars teammates and other notable personalities from various fields.

The event was a vibrant celebration of life and friendship, as shown in a video shared by popular blogger GHhyper, which captured some of the evening’s highlights.

In the video, Nana Aba Anamoah can be seen playfully trying to coax a shy Thomas Partey onto the dance floor.

Despite his initial reluctance, Partey eventually displayed a few dance steps, much to the delight of the attendees.

However, the beautiful moment between Nana Aba and Partey hasn’t gone unnoticed by netizens.

Some online commentators have cautioned Nana Aba to maintain her distance from Thomas Partey, reminding her that he is a married man.

Netizens Reactions….

Fawaz Ibni Sulaiman – He must run for his life! gold diggers everywhere! SMFH

Francis Ofori – Be careful Sampson if not Delilah Nana Aba Anamoah will drink u like water they are all slay queens but the difference is that they work in the private sector whiles the others work in the public sector don’t be trap bro

OdikroNana Asante – he should run for his life ooooo

Mrs Kofiliner – He looks like Henry ooo . They have a type , eeeeiiii