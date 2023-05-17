Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas will be allowed to testify with his infamous mask in his case against former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwasi Nyantakyi in open court, a High Court has ruled.

However, Mr Nyantakyi will be given an opportunity to see Anas’ face for the first time without his face covering in chamber before his testimony, Myjoyonline.com reports.

The ruling was passed by the court following an application by lawyers for Mr. Nyantakyi seeking an opportunity to see the real face of Anas to be able to able to defend himself.

“Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas will testify against Former GFA President Kwasi Nyantakyi in open court but disguised in a mask,” myjoyonline quoted the judge as saying.

“Mr. Nyantakyi will however have the opportunity to see his face in chambers before such testimony.”

The court was of the view that the identity of Anas, who is a witness in the criminal trial of the former GFA boss indicted in the Number 12 documentary which exposed corruption in Ghana football, is crucial to allow the accused to identify him.