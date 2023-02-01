Highest paid GH government officials 2023: allowances, bonuses and per diems

Do you realize that certain government appointees or officials earn more money than the president? These are people who appear to have more vital occupations than the president and earn enormous incomes as a result.

Ghana’s president appoints people either directly or indirectly to lead various institutions, agencies, ministries, and organizations.

Their work is extremely tough, and crucial to the development of the nation, and as a result, their salaries are undoubtedly enormous or just commensurate with the amount of labour they do.

A discussion about whether or not they deserve to be paid huge wages can wait for another day.

President Akufo-Addo currently receives a monthly salary of about GHS39,000. This is the president’s pay after all taxes have been taken off. But the allowances he receives exceed his monthly wage.

Below is the list of allowances, per diems and bonuses government appointees or officials enjoy 2023

Four months’ gross salary at the point of disengagement for every calendar year. The benefit of a housing loan of about ¢6000. Home enhancement loan of about ¢2000. Travel per diem of $1500. Salary increases to be at 20%. Medical care for spouses and children up to 21 years onwards. Mandatory full medical examination yearly abroad. Allowance for a replacement for eye lenses ¢1000 yearly There is also an out-of-station allowance where accommodation and meals will be provided, an inconvenience allowance of ¢500 per day. Special allowance including, household allowance. Utility subsidy, Responsibility allowance- ¢1500 a month. Entertainment allowance- ¢1500 a month. Satellite TV connection on DStv ¢500 a month. Security guards 2 personnel at night and 1 during the day. An Official vehicle Vehicle loan Executive saloon car Driver Vehicle Maintenance Allowance ¢1000 per month Clothing allowance of GH¢10,000 etc. Inconvenience Allowance GH¢500 per day

List of highest paid government officials 2023;

1, DR. Ernest Addison – Governor, Bank Of Ghana

As the person in charge of overseeing Ghana’s whole banking system, Dr. Ernest Addison will earn the most money from the government In 2023.

The anticipated monthly remuneration for the governor of the Bank of Ghana is GHS16,2949. His numerous allowances and per diem are not included in this.

2, Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah – Commissioner-General, GRA

In Ghana, Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah occupies one of the most significant positions. He is in charge of all sectors’ tax collection, and his work has shown him to be excellent. Reports indicate that after his appointment, he has significantly increased the GRA’s revenue collection.

Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah would earn an estimated GHS137,794.8 per month as the second-highest-paid government employee in Ghana In 2023. His multiple allowances and per diems are not included in this.

3, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang – Director General, SSNIT

The Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust is Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang (SSNIT). Prior to their retirement, he is responsible for paying the monthly insurance contributions made by or on behalf of all employees.

In 2023, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang will earn an estimated GHS131796.6 a month, making him the third-highest-paid government employee. His multiple allowances and per diems are not included in this.

4, Joseph Boahen Aidoo – CEO, COCOBOD

The Ghana Cocoa Board’s Chief Executive Officer is Joseph Boahen Aidoo. Among his duties is making sure Ghana’s cocoa is sold all over the world and generates income for the country.

With an expected salary of GHS111,507.5, Joseph Boahen Aidoo will rank as the fourth highest-paid government employee in Ghana In 2023. His multiple allowances and per diems are not included in this.

5, Alhassan Yakubu-Tali – CEO, ADB Bank

The Chief Executive Officer of the Agriculture Development Bank is Alhassan Yakubu-Tali (ADB Bank). He is responsible for the state-owned bank’s expansion, efficient operation, and financial success.

In 2023, Alhassan Yakubu-Tali will be the fifth-highest-paid government official in Ghana, earning an estimated GHS97,903 a month. In addition to his several allowances and per diems, he also receives this.

6, Samuel Sarpong – Managing Director, NIB Bank

The National Investment Bank’s managing director is Samuel Sarpong. He is responsible for the state-owned bank’s expansion, efficient operation, and financial success.

In 2023, Samuel Sarpong will earn an estimated GHS91,605.5 per month, making him the sixth-highest-paid government employee in Ghana. In addition to his several allowances and per diems, he also receives this.

7, Edwin Alfred Provencal – MD, BOST

Energy expert Edwin Alfred Provencal is the current managing director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) business. He is in charge of Ghana’s oil storage stockpiles, among other things.

With an expected monthly salary of GHS97,763.9, Edwin Alfred Provencalwill rank as the seventh-highest-paid government employee in Ghana In 2023. His multiple allowances and per diems are not included in this.

8, Mr Kofi Adomakoh – MD, GCB Bank

Experienced banker and current managing director of the Ghana Commercial Bank, Mr Kofi Adomakoh (GCB Bank). He is responsible for the state-owned bank’s expansion, efficient operation, and financial success.

With an expected salary of GHS84,615.7. Mr Kofi Adomakoh is the eighth-highest-paid government officer in Ghana In 2023. His multiple allowances and per diems are not included in this.

9, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah – Executive Director, EOCO

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is hte Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office is Frank Adusei-Poku (EOCO). The need for the Economic and Organized Crime Office stems from the reality that the old legal system cannot effectively detect, look into, and punish complex frauds and economic crimes in light of society’s growing complexity.

With an anticipated monthly income of GHS92181.7, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is the ninth-highest-paid government employee in Ghana in 2023. His multiple allowances and per diems are not included in this.

10, Jerry Kofi Hinson – MD, TOR

The Tema Oil Refinery’s current managing director is Jerry Kofi Hinson. His duty is to attend to the smooth operation of the business and the proper refinement of Ghanaian oil in accordance with international standards.

In 2023, Jerry Kofi Hinson will earn an estimated GHS78,266.5 per month, making him the tenth-highest-paid government official in Ghana. His multiple allowances and per diems are not included in this.