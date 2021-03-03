type here...
Hilarious video of Kwaw Kese doing his own version of Hajia4Real’s Fine Girl song

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Kwaw Kese has subtly endorsed Mona Montrage famously known as Hajia4Real’s Fine Girl song in his latest video.

The rapper did his own rendition of the song while showcasing his new look.

Kwaw Kese jokingly asked his fans if they would love to hear a remix of Mona’s song featuring him.

Sharing the video on his official Instagram page, he wrote, ”Mo se remix wit @hajia4reall anaaa ??.”

Meanwhile, Kwaw Kese recently came out to bash Samini and Shatta Wale for acting like kids and always being at each other’s throats online.

The award-winning rapper advised that they go easy on the cheap publicity and social media banter.

Source:GHPAGE

