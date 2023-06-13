type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentHilda Baci finally awarded the record for the world’s longest cooking marathon
Entertainment

Hilda Baci finally awarded the record for the world’s longest cooking marathon

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci breaks Guinness World Record for ‘longest cooking time’
- Advertisement -

The Guinness World Records has confirmed Hilda Effiong Bassey, also known as Hilda Baci, as officially breaking the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.

Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Baci has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Hilda Baci began her cooking expedition on Thursday, May 11 and continued through to Monday, May 15, cooking over 100 pots of food during the four-day kitchen stint.

The 26-year-old Nigerian chef attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.

Hilda prepared for the event by creating a 35-item menu “as a guide” for every meal that she would cook.

She was required to abide by several rules during her record-breaking cook-a-thon:

There must be at least two items being prepared or cooked at any time.

A sous-chef is permitted to assist in prep work, washing up, and cleaning the kitchen area, but all the cooking must be done by the individual attempting the record.

“One of the most important rules of our food-related record attempts is that all items must be consumed after cooking,” said GWR.

Several high-profile Nigerian figures such as then Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, then Governor of Lagos State Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and award-winning singer Tiwa Savage, visited her to support her during her record attempt.

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Tuesday, June 13, 2023
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    66 %
    3.2mph
    40 %
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    82 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways