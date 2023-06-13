Hilda Baci finally awarded the record for the world’s longest cooking marathon

- Advertisement -

The Guinness World Records has confirmed Hilda Effiong Bassey, also known as Hilda Baci, as officially breaking the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.

Hilda Baci began her cooking expedition on Thursday, May 11 and continued through to Monday, May 15, cooking over 100 pots of food during the four-day kitchen stint.

The 26-year-old Nigerian chef attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.

Hilda prepared for the event by creating a 35-item menu “as a guide” for every meal that she would cook.

She was required to abide by several rules during her record-breaking cook-a-thon:

There must be at least two items being prepared or cooked at any time.

A sous-chef is permitted to assist in prep work, washing up, and cleaning the kitchen area, but all the cooking must be done by the individual attempting the record.

“One of the most important rules of our food-related record attempts is that all items must be consumed after cooking,” said GWR.

Several high-profile Nigerian figures such as then Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, then Governor of Lagos State Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and award-winning singer Tiwa Savage, visited her to support her during her record attempt.