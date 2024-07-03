type here...
His certificate is fake and not from us – GWR exposes and disgraces Chef Smith big time (Screenshot)

By Armani Brooklyn
Guinness World Records (GWR) has finally addressed the controversy surrounding Chef Smith’s alleged cook-a-thon certificate.

Responding to an inquiry from Edem Kojo, the prestigious awarding body confirmed that the certificate in question is not an authentic GWR document.

Madalyn Biefeld, a representative from Guinness World Records, emphatically stated that Chef Smith is not the new world cook-a-thon champion.

According to GWR, the current record for the longest cook-a-thon is still held by Alan Fisher from Ireland.

Fisher set an impressive record with a time of 119 hours, 57 minutes, and 16 seconds in February this year.

As we all know, yesterday, Chef Smith’s cook-a-thon GWR certificate generated significant attention and debate on the local digital space with different opinions from critics.

The official clarification from Guinness World Records now settles the matter, highlighting the rigorous standards and verification processes upheld by the organization.

For now, Alan Fisher remains the reigning champion of the cook-a-thon, a testament to his endurance and culinary prowess.

Source:GhPage

