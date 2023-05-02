His Memory Lingers on – Today marks exactly 3 years since Bishop Bernard Nyarko died

On the evening of May 2 2020, Ghana went black and sorrowful. The news of the death of Veteran actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko went widespread.

Ghanaians couldn’t believe the shocking news. Social media and online news portals reported this sad event.

Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s demise brought more pain to Ghanaians especially movie lovers and movie stars as well as crew members who have worked with him before.

It was revealed that after his death that Bishop Bernard Nyarko died from colon cancer he was battling.

Today, Ghpage celebrates a legend. His memory and impact in the movie industry and Ghana as a whole lives on and won’t be forgotten. RIP Bernard!

