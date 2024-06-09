History! Asantehene visits Ga Mantse in a magnificent royal encounter

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has paid a visit to the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, in Accra.

This historic meeting took place on June, 9, marking a momentous occasion in the relationship between the Ashanti Kingdom and the Ga State.

The Asantehene’s visit aimed to reinforce the longstanding ties between the two traditional authorities, promoting cultural exchange and cooperation.

The visit is a reciprocal one, given that Nii Teiko Tsuru II was part of the Asantehene’s 25th anniversary celebrations in Kumasi a few weeks ago.

The Planning Committee for the historic visit of the Asantehene, led by Nii Boi Abbey, announced in a news conference at the Ga Mants?ePalace on Thursday, June 6, that this visit is a major milestone in the history of the Ashanti and Ga kingdoms.

This visit, the first ever by the Ashanti King to the Ga State, symbolizes a significant chapter in the relationship between the two traditional authorities.