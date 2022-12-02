History in play, 12 years on – Black Stars lost to Uruguay after missing a penalty

Again? Today was another perfect moment for the Black Stars to have silenced the Urugyuan side after 12 years of pain they caused the whole nation of Ghana during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

In the dying minutes of the game between Ghana and Uruguay in 2010, Luis Suarez stuck out his hand to swat away an entire continent’s dreams after a rebound was then headed by Adiyiah.

Let’s go through memory lane to the 2010 World Cup hosted in South Africa

For the second consecutive game, Ghana went into extra time without showing any signs of slowing down, as they continued to dominate proceedings.

Asamoah Gyan was on the end of almost everything and attempted the most shots (10) in the game.

With extra time flying by without each side creating a decent opening, a moment of madness preceded the final whistle.

Ghana was awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box with seconds remaining. Paintsil’s delivery was flicked on dangerously by Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Muslera came out but didn’t gather as the ball came off Mensah’s head. The ball fell kindly into the path of Appiah whose shot was cleared off the line.

The rebound was then headed by Adiyiah.

Time stopped in the stadium as the ball seemed destined for the back of the net until Suarez stuck out his hand to swat away an entire continent’s dreams.

A penalty was awarded to Ghana. Asamoah Gyan picked up the ball and placed it on the spot as history beckoned the Black Stars forward.

Gyan went for power, maybe too much power, as his effort smashed the tip of the crossbar.

The stadium went so quiet that all you could hear were the Uruguayan players chanting and congratulating Muslera.

One moment the stadium was ready to erupt, and the next moment fans had to hold their breath for a penalty shootout.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 02: Asamoah Gyan of Ghana shoots a late penalty high during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Uruguay and Ghana at the Soccer City stadium on July 2, 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

And Today History Has repeated itself

December 2, 2022, Andre Dede Ayew missed a penalty against the same opponent, Uruguay at Qatar FIFA World Cup.

In the 19th minute, referee Daniel Siebert whistled for an offside but after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee, he awarded a penalty to Ghana.

Andre Ayew volunteered himself to take the kick for the Black Stars but struck the ball to the right in the direction of the keeper.

After the penalty miss, Uruguay went ahead to score two goals in the first half and Ghana wasn’t able to net even a single goal into the post of our opponents.