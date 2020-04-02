type here...
Source:GHPAGE
News

Ho: Assemblies of God church catches fire during online service (Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Assemblies-of-God-church-catches-fire-during-online-service
Assemblies-of-God-church-catches-fire-during-online-service
Yesterday late in the evening, the Central Assemblies of God Church in Ho was gutted by fire. The fire we are told started around 7 pm until late in the night before it could be controlled.

From our gathering, the Fire Service personnel got to the scene a few munites after the distress call s came in that there has been an outbreak.

The firefighters arrived with a fire tender but had a tough time battling the blaze. Together with the support of some youth of Ho, the firemen eventually managed to contain the fire until two additional fire tenders arrived.

A number of offices attached to the church building were greatly damaged by the fire.Youth who were at the scene, however, helped to remove some chairs and sounds systems from the chapel before the fire could destroy anything there.

It was reported that some youth of the Church were conducting a Facebook live service on the premises when the fire started as they smelled smoke in the chapel but were shaky of what it was until they were prompted by the security to desert the chapel.

What may have caused the fire outbreak is not yet established, in no time the Fire service am sure will give an update and possible trigger of the fire.

CHECK BELOW SOME OF THE PICTURES AND VIDEO FROM THE SCENE:

