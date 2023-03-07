type here...
Voodoo powers: How crocodile was conjured to greet President Akufo-Addo at parade in Ho
Voodoo powers: How crocodile was conjured to greet President Akufo-Addo at parade in Ho

By Bra Stash
The rich ‘voodoo’ heritage of the people of the Volta Region was displayed at the Ho parade on 6th March 2023.

That was how a crocodile appeared out of nowhere to greet President Akufo-Addo at the parade.

According to local folklore, the crocodile was part of the rotating raffia called the Zagbetor.

The Zagbetor, made out of raffia, could rotate and move from one place to another without feet. Its feet were completely invisible.

This was to showcase the magical and spiritual efficacy of the deity in the area and how they possess supernatural powers to move about without legs.

At the parade, the Zagbetor was rotating and putting up gymnastics when a crocodile dropped from nowhere, moved straight to President Akufo-Addo, and prostrated in obedience to a higher authority.

The scene caught the attention of many, considering how the crocodile was able to obey human direction and carry out the task without any fault; it was under the influence of supernatural power.

Many believe the people of the Volta region hold their culture in high regard, and at the parade, they graciously displayed it with pomp and pageantry.

