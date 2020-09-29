- Advertisement -

Some members of the secessionist group in the Volta region attacked the State Transport Company(STC) Monday night in yet another dangerous attack GhPage gathers.

The members of the group reportedly fired gunshots at the STC Yard, not only that they mercilessly beat up drivers at the yard who were spending night at the yard in the Volta regional capital, Ho.

The angry militant group burnt down some STC buses. This follows last Friday’s attack blamed on secessionists calling themselves by different forms of identifications.

Take a look at photos from the scene;

STC

STC

Ho-Attack

Friday, September 25, 2020 news went widespread to the shock of Ghanaians that several routes to the Volta Region(Mepe-Sege road and the Accra-Ho road) got blocked by members of the different secessionist groups preventing the flow of traffic.

The members of the group were also reported to have attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region where vehicles and weapons were stolen.

They were believed to have belonged to one of the Western Togoland Group and the Homeland Study Group Foundation organizations.

It appears as though the different groups share the same interest to seek independence of the Volta Region from Ghana as a country on its own.

The members issued an warning to the Ghana Police Service and the military to stay indoors till further notice or surrender peacefully to the Western Togoland Security forces.

The ultimatum issued by the group pointed out that the restoration to Western Togoland statehood, under the leadership of Togbe Yesu Kwabla Edudzi I, is being consolidated.

As such Togbe Yesu is the Chairman of Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF), the political wing of the Western Togoland independence struggle.