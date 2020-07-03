Reports reaching GhPage News indicates that Nana Osei Bonsu popularly known as Nana Hoahi has been granted bail after he was charged for defaming the head pastor of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour.

Nana Hoahi who pleaded not guilty to the charges was remanded by the Kaneshie Circuit Court for two weeks.

He appeared at the court today, 3rd July 2020 and was granted bail of 30,000 cedis with two sureties.

Nana Hoahi will reappear before the court next month to commence proceedings on the charges levelled against him by Rev Obofour.

Hoahi was arrested on 4th June 2020 on live Tv after he accused Rev Obofour of murdering a woman in the Western Region.

He was arrested together with his accomplice who pleaded guilty after he appeared before the court on 19th June 2020.

His accomplice, after pleading guilty was fined 3,600 cedis and was also ordered to go back to the TV station to apologise to Rev Obofour.

Nana Hoahi still stood his grounds and pleaded not guilty to the charges which resulted in him been remanded for two weeks.

Nana Hoahi has now been granted a 30,000 cedis bail today with two sureties and must fulfil his bail requirements today before 5 pm.