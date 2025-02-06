type here...
Politics

Hollistar Duah-Yentumi Refuses To Leave Office; Drags Mahama’s Appointee & SIC Insurance To Court

By Mzta Churchill

The immediate past managing director of SIC insurance, Hollistar Duah- Yentumi has reportedly refused to leave office after president Mahama appointed a new person to take over.

It is reported that Hollistar Duah Yentumi was appointed by the immediate former president, His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo.

This was made known when the office of the immediate past president released a communique signed by the then secretary to the president, Nana Bediatuo Asante.

In the communique, it was indicated that “The President has nominated Ms. Hollister Duah-Yentumi for appointment as the managing director of SIC Insurance Company Limited”.

The communique went on to add that “Ms. Duah Yentumi’s appointment should take effect from the 1st day of January, 2024”.

- GhPage

Well, government goes, and government comes, and currently, the NDC government is in power and as a result, has affected some appointments by the previous government.

It is noted that following his swearing in as the president of Ghana, President Mahama has appointed Mr. Agyenim Boateng as the new managing director of SIC insurance.

Surprisingly enough, Hollister Duah- Yentumi has refused to hand over to Agyenim Boateng as she has reportedly locked the office after her refusal to attend a meeting that aimed at introducing the new managing director.

Speaking during an interview on Citi Eyewitness News on February 5, Mr. Agyenim Boateng stated “It has become apparent that the real difficulty regarding why I have not been able to access the office is because my predecessor has actually locked up the office and bolted with the keys. It is strange,” Agyenim-Boateng stated.

Well, new information has it that Hollistar Duah Yentumi has dragged both James Agyenim Boateng and SIC Insurance to court.

The High Court of Justice in Accra is therefore set to hear an injunction application filed by Hollistar Duah-Yentumi against SIC Insurance PLC and James Agyenim-Boateng, as tensions over leadership transition escalate.

- GhPage
