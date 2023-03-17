- Advertisement -

Actor Lance Reddick has died at the age of 60.

The body of the star, best known for his roles on The Wire and John Wick, was said to have been discovered at his Studio City home Friday morning.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ the cause of death is currently unclear, but it appears to be natural.

He was taking part in a press tour for the fourth instalment of the popular franchise John Wick prior to his death.

He plays the role of Charon in the movie and was scheduled to talk about the latest movie on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show next week.

On Wednesday he posted a video of himself with his dogs on social media. The clip came as he was due to be attending the Wick 4 premiere in New York City. The actor never mentioned why he chose not to show up at the event.