The Leadership of the Seventh Day Adventist Church has issued a communique in creation to one of Bekwai SDA schools’ participation in the ongoing 2022 National Science and Mathematics Quiz on the 15th of October.

In the release, the Nothern Ghana Union Conference said Bekwa SDA’s (SDASS) appearance in the NSMQ is a gross misinterpretation of the church by the institution and therefore disapproves and frowns at the perpetuation of such an act.

As a means to address the issue, the SDA leadership in the release has met the leadership of the school Bekwa SDA’s (SDASS) to find a solution to the rising calls on them for disregarding the church’s stands.

‘The Union disregards this act of the school as a desecration of the Holy Sabbath Hours. We will continue to deal with the situation until its final conclusion. e want to assure all Church members that we will continue to hold on to the truth of the Bible, and also protect it.”

READ THE FULL RELEASE BELOW