type here...
Home News Holy Spirit 'misled' me to announce March 27 as the end of...
Source:GHPAGE
News

Holy Spirit ‘misled’ me to announce March 27 as the end of Coronavirus – T.B Joshua

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Holy Spirit 'misled' me to announce March 27 as the end of Coronavirus - T.B Joshua
Holy Spirit 'misled' me to announce March 27 as the end of Coronavirus - T.B Joshua
- Advertisement -

Exactly one month ago, Popular Nigerian Man of God Prophet TB Joshua came out to say that God has spoken to him on the current global pandemic Coronavirus (CODVID-19).

He said the deadly virus will vanish from the face of the earth by 27th March 2020. He made this comment during one of his previous church services on Emmanuel TV, his own TV station.

READ ALSO: God has spoken to me, Coronavirus will end by March 27, 2020 – T.B Joshua

Almost about a greater percentage of people all over the world were in much anticipation for the pandemic to be wiped off as prophesied by the man of God, but to our surprise nothing of that sought happened.

The Virus after he made such prophecy has claimed over thousands of lives acoss the globe.

Reacting to the failed prophecy in an interview he said the virus will end, he wasn’t referring to the world but rather the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus started.

On Sunday, the Nigerian prophet had an exclusive interview with Emmanuel TV and responded to questions sent from all over the world.

He said he was led by the Holy Spirit “I am not a politician, I just have to give you the message as the Spirit gave it to me,” he said. He said world leaders and scientists keep promoting fear and panic.

READ ALSO: Prophet T.B Joshua speaks for the first time after failed coronavirus prophecy

“They know what they have done. Now innocent people are dying, especially the elderly. We can’t go near them because of fear and panic. Nothing is worth the blood of innocent people. There is no acceptable excuse for doing this,” T.B Joshua added.

Previous articleKennedy Osei shares unseen photos of his honeymoon with Tracy in Dubai

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

Grand Master of Freemasons orders all ‘masons of rank & fortune’ to release cash to support COVID-19

Qwame Benedict -
The Grand Master of the District Grand Lodge of Ghana E.C., R.W. Bro. Isaac Owulaku Hood has issued a “Masonic call to...
Read more
News

Pastor runs mad shortly after praying for a mad man

Mr. Tabernacle -
Wonders shall never end and its certainly true, judging from numerous strange occurrences that take place across the length and breadth of...
Read more
News

COVID-19: Pregnant Ghanaian nurse dies of Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Since the outbreak of the novel COVID-19, precious lives have been lost, others are left battling for their lives at various quarantine...
Read more
News

Lockdown: My friends insist on banging me before giving me food – blind orphan shares ordeal

Mr. Tabernacle -
The number of people suffering in the hands of some insentive beings is just unbearable. A twenty-four-year-old poor blind...
Read more
News

Ridge Hospital staff who came into contact with Obour’s late dad test negative for Coronavirus

RASHAD -
Finally, the Coronavirus test results for 7 nurses and 3 doctors who came into contact with Obour’s late father, Nana Osei Boansi...
Read more
News

COVID-19: Ghana’s positive coronavirus cases rise to 636

Mr. Tabernacle -
JUST IN: The positive coronavirus in Ghana has now reached a total number of 636 with 8 deaths and 17 recoveries.
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, April 16, 2020
Accra
few clouds
33 ° C
33 °
33 °
59 %
7.7kmh
20 %
Thu
31 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Archipalago shows his green card & tenancy agreement after Dubai borga exposé

RASHAD -
It seems the pressure on Archipalago now is more than he can bear. The social media critic has finally been pushed to...
Read more
News

COVID-19: Pregnant Ghanaian nurse dies of Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Since the outbreak of the novel COVID-19, precious lives have been lost, others are left battling for their lives at various quarantine...
Read more
Lifestyle

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong gives out Angel Obinim real phone number on live TV

Qwame Benedict -
Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is once again back in his fight with the founder of God's Way...
Read more
Entertainment

Joana Gyan puts her massive and luxurious mansion on display

Qwame Benedict -
Wife of hiplife musician and one half of music group Keche Andrew, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, has been trending in the news recently...
Read more

ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News