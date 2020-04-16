- Advertisement -

Exactly one month ago, Popular Nigerian Man of God Prophet TB Joshua came out to say that God has spoken to him on the current global pandemic Coronavirus (CODVID-19).

He said the deadly virus will vanish from the face of the earth by 27th March 2020. He made this comment during one of his previous church services on Emmanuel TV, his own TV station.

Almost about a greater percentage of people all over the world were in much anticipation for the pandemic to be wiped off as prophesied by the man of God, but to our surprise nothing of that sought happened.

The Virus after he made such prophecy has claimed over thousands of lives acoss the globe.

Reacting to the failed prophecy in an interview he said the virus will end, he wasn’t referring to the world but rather the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus started.

On Sunday, the Nigerian prophet had an exclusive interview with Emmanuel TV and responded to questions sent from all over the world.

He said he was led by the Holy Spirit “I am not a politician, I just have to give you the message as the Spirit gave it to me,” he said. He said world leaders and scientists keep promoting fear and panic.

“They know what they have done. Now innocent people are dying, especially the elderly. We can’t go near them because of fear and panic. Nothing is worth the blood of innocent people. There is no acceptable excuse for doing this,” T.B Joshua added.