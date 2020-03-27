Homosexuals in Ghana are the cause of Coronavirus in Ghana – Musician

Ghana in the past few weeks has been hit with the global pandemic covid-19 and its confined and recorded cases are on the surge with a total number of 136 cases as of today.

The high rise in the numbers of the confirmed cases have called for alarm as Christians and Muslims all over the country on Wednesday had a national day of fasting and fervent prayers.

READ ALSO: Owusu Bempah won’t make it to the end of 2020 – Powerful Man of God claims

In light of this, a beautiful young musician has come out to give out a revelation that has got everybody thinking.

Songstress Shantana for reason best known to her has attributed Ghana’s surging coronavirus cases to the presence of homosexuals in the country.

To her, several diseases and global outbreaks have evaded Ghana for decades yet the country is now at the mercy of COVID-19 all because of these gays and lesbians.

She strongly emphasized that it’s no doubt that mankind now takes delight in committing atrocities and immoral acts just to satisfy their greed or pleasures but one thing that really infuriates God is the practice of homosexuality.

Shanta took to Facebook to share her opinion. She wrote; “Sincerely gays and lesbians in Ghana are the cause of Ghana’s predicament, before, the country was not experiencing this mysterious disease but look at us now…..we have incurred the wrath of God just like the days of Sodom and Gomorrah. Believe me, our only solution is for the gays and lesbians in Ghana to stop practicing their immoral acts.”

READ ALSO: Video of a young man operating an ATM with a long stick amid coronavirus goes viral

To bolster her claim, Shatana sighted the calamity that befell Sodom and Gomorrah in the olden days and added that the only solution to coronavirus is for Ghanaians to stop practicing homosexuality.

Do you think she’s hitting the hammer right on the nail? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.