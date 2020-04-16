type here...
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong gives out Angel Obinim real phone number on live TV

By Qwame Benedict
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong gives out Angel Obinim real phone number on live TV
Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is once again back in his fight with the founder of God’s Way Chapel International Angel Obinim.

It would be remembered that some weeks ago, Kennedy Agyapong and Obinim got into a fight making the politician drop some dirty secrets of Obinim.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Also Read: Nana Agradaa exposes lies in Florence Obinim’s reaction to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Looking at how things were going and fearing for himself, Angel Obinim apoligized to the politician to let sleeping dogs lie but seems Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is not backing out anything soon.

In his new attack yesterday, the NPP scribeman on ‘The Seat’ show on NET 2 took his attack a notch higher and dropped the personal phone of Angel Obinim.

Check out the phone number below:

