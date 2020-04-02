Mavrick politician and the member of parliament for Assin Central according to information reaching us has excaped an assasination attempt on his life some few hours ago at his residence in Tema.

From a close source, two unknown armed men stormed the community 12 mansion of the politician on Tuesday, March 31 night to carry out their crime.

According to the source, the believe because Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has been making his private life and where he stays known, these armed men could have taken a clue from that and traced him home.

The narrator explained that two men went to his house to kill him just like how J. B Dankwah was murdered by getting their way into Kennedy’s bedroom.

When the two suspects entered, a nephew to the politician who also works at Net2 TV was the one around.

When he heard unusual footsteps approaching, he thought it was one of his coworkers at Net2 Tv.

It continued that unknowingly, he descend downstairs and he was threatened by one of the armed men with a knife and forcefully asked him to lead him to Kennedy’s room.

Ken’s nephew smartly locked the Gunman in one room and shouted for help.

Nevertheless, the robber made his way out through one of the windows leaving the room dispersed with broken glasses.

Though no one has been arrested in connection to the attempted murder, it could be seen that the narrator was trying to point an accusing finger at the founder of International God’s Way Chapel Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim.