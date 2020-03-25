- Advertisement -

The fight between the maverick politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim just started is getting interesting each and every day.

In a new attack on Angel Obinim, the NPP firebird has revealed that Obinim has bought a house for big breasted actress Pamela Odame Watara and he knows all this information.

He continued that Obinim should be careful because he knows everything about him including the time he goes to take his bath.

The politician continued that Obinim’s bodyguard that he has planned to order him to beat him(Kennedy) identified is a weed seller who sells his stuff around the motorway roundabout and community 9 cemetery all in Tema.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong named some charges he has against the man of God and asked him to prepare because they would face each other in court.

Watch the video below:

Hon Kennedy Agyapong drops PAMELA ODAME’s name in his fight with Obinim. Claims the ‘Angel’ bought a house for her. Also, his machoman sells ‘Weed’ in new barrage of attacks. Posted by Ghpage News on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Kennedy Agyapong disclosed that he will nail Obinim down and make those of his boys on social media whose jobs are to insult him no that he(Obinim) is a nobody.

He further warned that no one should come to him to beg on behalf of Obinim because he won’t listen to anyone until he is done with him.