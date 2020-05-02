Leo is Coming
Home Entertainment Kennedy Agyapong names his top 5 musicians in Ghana
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

Kennedy Agyapong names his top 5 musicians in Ghana

By Qwame Benedict
0
Kennedy-Agyapong-Shatta-Wale-Sarkodie-Medikal-Stonebwoy-King-Promise
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong names his top 5 musicians in Ghana
- Advertisement -

Member of Parliament of Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has named his top 5 Ghanaian artistes.

In an interview with YFM, the MP who is considered as a hard man in politics and for his style of exposing people named Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, King Promise and Medikal as his best in the country.

View this post on Instagram

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

Also Read: Fetish priests arrested for killing 4 people for money rituals – Kennedy Agyapong reveals as he exposes OKomfo Agradaa

The politician in the interview also revealed that he had plans of reuniting Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale on his birthday until he was told the two are now best of friends.

Asked if he would be venturing into the entertainment anytime soon, he revealed that its a big ‘No’ stating that he has tried it before but didn’t have that time to be focusing on that sector.

Kennedy Agyapong however disclosed that he will be willing to help an individual in the industry but won’t set up a record label.

Also Read: Rev. Obofour doesn’t sleep at night – Obinim’s fmr. jnr Pastor claims

Watch the video below:

The Hon. member also revealed that he is a very good friend with Sarkodie because they are both in Tema.

Previous articleKennedy Agyapong reveals how the actions of ex-president JJ Rawlings promoted ‘Sikaduro’
Next articleDavido throws a lavish birthday party for Chioma amid lockdown(VIDEO)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Kennedy Agyapong teaches the youth how to become rich (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Many at times people especially the youth believe that for one to be successful and rich, it means he/she has to have...
Read more
Entertainment

Michy surprised with a Jeep Wrangler ahead of her birthday

Qwame Benedict -
Baby mama of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Michy has taken to social media to flaunt her Jeep Wrangler car gift ahead of...
Read more
Entertainment

Davido throws a lavish birthday party for Chioma amid lockdown(VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Birthday is special occasions in the lives a number of people as it is a time when their family members and loved...
Read more
Entertainment

Funny Face promises to christen his next child after Bola Ray

Mr. Tabernacle -
Following the intervention of Bola Ray in Funny Face's brawl with fellow actors on social media in the last few weeks, he...
Read more
Entertainment

Wayoosi has opened up about Demon breaker’s claim that Obofour killed his mum

Mr. Tabernacle -
Prophet Michael Adu, widely known as Demon Breaker speaking on Net2 Tv last Wednesday said that actor Wayoosi lost his mother as...
Read more
Entertainment

Meet Nana Ama Osei the beautiful daughter of Osei Kwame Despite

Mr. Tabernacle -
Dr Osei Kwame Despite, the avid business investor and the Chief Executive Officer of the Despite Group of Companies aside his riches...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, May 2, 2020
Accra
few clouds
31 ° C
31 °
31 °
70 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Sat
31 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
31 °
Tue
31 °
Wed
31 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Meet Nana Ama Osei the beautiful daughter of Osei Kwame Despite

Mr. Tabernacle -
Dr Osei Kwame Despite, the avid business investor and the Chief Executive Officer of the Despite Group of Companies aside his riches...
Read more
Lifestyle

Fetish priests arrested for killing 4 people for money rituals – Kennedy Agyapong reveals as he exposes OKomfo Agradaa

Qwame Benedict -
Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has revealed that two fetish priest in Adieso in the Eastern Region...
Read more
Lifestyle

Finally, here are the pictures and videos of all the 5 wives of Dr. Kwaku Oteng

RASHAD -
Almost every social media user knows that business mogul, Dr. Kwaku Oteng is married to 5 beautiful and amazing women.
Read more
Entertainment

Medikal pleads with Kennedy Agyapong to have mercy on Obinim

Lizbeth Brown -
Popular Ghanaian hip hop musician Medikal has waded into the ongoing brawl between the Member of parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News