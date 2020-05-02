- Advertisement -

Member of Parliament of Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has named his top 5 Ghanaian artistes.

In an interview with YFM, the MP who is considered as a hard man in politics and for his style of exposing people named Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, King Promise and Medikal as his best in the country.

The politician in the interview also revealed that he had plans of reuniting Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale on his birthday until he was told the two are now best of friends.

Asked if he would be venturing into the entertainment anytime soon, he revealed that its a big ‘No’ stating that he has tried it before but didn’t have that time to be focusing on that sector.

Kennedy Agyapong however disclosed that he will be willing to help an individual in the industry but won’t set up a record label.

The Hon. member also revealed that he is a very good friend with Sarkodie because they are both in Tema.