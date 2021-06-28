Hon. Peter Amewu allegedly captured in a deadly Anas exposé

- Advertisement -

Information Ghpage.com has gathered has it that former Land and Natural Resources Minister John Peter Amewu has been caught on a video by investigative journalist Anas.

According to the source that dropped the information, John Peter Amewu who now heads the Ministry of Railways was saved after some negotiations went on behind closed doors.

It revealed that the Minister upon seeing the transcript from the video began shivering when he was asked to answer some questions in connection to the said video.

This is not the first time the Minister and Member of Parliament for Hohoe have been tagged with some controversial issues.

Recently in an exposè by an online portal, they revealed that the minister is having an affair with a married woman and using some National security personnel to intimidate the husband of the woman.

The husband who’s been identified as Mr. Paul the Executive Chairman of BCM Ghana Limited, a mining and civil engineering company that had been operating in the country for about 30 years.

It continued that upon getting to know about the secret affair between the minister and his wife, he confronted him only to be trailed by National security operatives to intimidate him.

The online portal has claimed that it has in its possession the voice recording of the confrontation between Mr. Amewu and Mr. List.

It concluded that the woman at the centre of this identified as Angela List.