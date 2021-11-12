Hon. Sam George “beefs” with Gabby Otchere Darko over ANTI-LGBTQI+ bill

- Advertisement -

Hon. Sam George who is a Ghanaian lawmaker for Ningo Prampram Constituency, has hit hard at Gabby Otchere Darko after he took to his Twitter page a few hours ago to reiterate his support for the LGBTQI+ community is still valid.

According to Gabby Otchere Darko, he will continue to fight for the legalization of homosexuality in the country because he’s a strong crusader of tolerance.

He wrote;

“I am against the anti-gay bill & not shy to say so. I am a proud Ghanaian who cherishes all that is good about our value systems, including tolerance. And, I will defend the right of minorities everywhere. I have the courage and a sense of justice to disagree with the majority.”

This declaration from Gabby Otchere has ignited a fresh back and forth banter between the two politicians who don’t see an eye to eye.

Reacting to Gabby Otchere’s Darko’s tweet and stance on the ANTI-LGBTQI+ bill, Hon Sam George brutally slammed the NPP bigwig to direct his opinions towards the terrible governance spearheaded by his cousin, Nana Addo.

He also stressed that the bill was eventually be passed come what may.

Is nepotism, cronyism and despotism part of our value systems? You can be against the Bill and that's fine but so am I against the corruption and misrule of your Cousin. As for the Bill nu, we go pass am p33. Grab a drink and popcorn and watch something. Cheers. ? https://t.co/5tpgkhzLJ9 — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) November 11, 2021

Meanwhile, the public hearing on the ANTI-LGBTQI+ Bills which started yesterday under the auspices of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament has been temporarily suspended.