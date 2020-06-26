Honest man returns Ghc 26,895 found inside Indomie Noodle carton he bought

He gets free supply of Indomie Noodles for six months

Social media enthusiasts have been praising a Nigerian man named Chidiebere Ogbonna who bought a carton of Indomie noodles and later found cash worth of 1.8million naira equivalent to GHC 26,895 and returned it to the Indomie Vendor.

According to reports sighted on social media, narrating his side of the story, Chidiebere said he got home, opened the carton, and when he saw what was inside, he immediately returned it.

This act is what was displayed by a Nigerian man with tags Nigerians are facing amidst Nigerian Hushpuppi’s massive criminal agenda.

Moreover, upon Chidiebere returning the carton full of money, with such great joy, the shop owner promised to supply Chidiebere cartoon of Indomie noodles for the next six months.

According to reports, Mr. Chidiebere Ogbonna is not rich or wealthy, but he must be a Christian and have the fear of God in order to do this.

Chidiebere also disclosed that, even though he is not rich, the money he found in the carton was not his and so he would not keep what is not his.

Many people have reacted by claiming what he did was very childish and stupid whereas others also praised him for his benevolent act.