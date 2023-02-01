- Advertisement -

A suspected commercial sex worker was found dead in a brothel along the old market road in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The deceased, simply identified as Chisom from Enugu State, was said to have died on Monday, January 30, 2023, after washing dishes.

Controversy however has trailed the cause of her death with the brothel deserted by neighbours and occupants, mostly sex workers.

While some said she hanged herself in her hotel room, others said she might have been strangled to death by an early caller over a financial disagreement, while another version alleged she took poison and died.

A neighbour, who spoke to The Nation, alleged that the deceased committed suicide after finding out that her boyfriend had dumped her for another woman.

“She had a boyfriend that always spent a lot of money on her. Even this last Christmas the boy came to her with a bag of rice with 200,000 naira among other items and asked her to travel for Christmas and come back later,”

“As soon as she came back, she was told that her boyfriend had married. Since then she started behaving abnormally and just three days ago, she was seen holding a rope on her hand,”

“When asked why she was holding the rope she became aggressive and early in the morning, she swept her room and around 9am what we heard was that she has committed suicide in her room,”

“We saw her neck tied with a rope to the window in her room but the legs were touching the floor. So we don’t know if it was suicide as no foam was gushing out from her mouth but the tongue was out.

Operatives from Onitsha Area Police Area Command, close to the scene of the incident, visited the hotel around 12.30 pm and left with some officials of the hotel, who returned with an ambulance and took the c0rpse away.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident said an investigation has commenced.

“No suicide note was found in the room to suspect suicide. We’re exploring all options to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death,” he said.

