Hookup lady receives merciless beatings for stealing client’s iPhone 13 – Video

A young hookup lady who’s a suspected part-time thief has been nabbed for stealing her client’s iPhone 13.



In a trending video, the hookup lady can be seen kneeling and begging for forgiveness after her client accosted her for stealing his iPhone.



As alleged, the lady stole her client’s iPhone after he went to the bathroom to shower after their intimate session.

While the client was still showering, the hookup lady swiftly unplugged the iPhone which was charging and hurriedly left the client’s apartment.



Unfortunately for her, she was caught in the middle in the middle of her journey back home.

She admitted to stealing the phone after it was found in her bag in the course of a thorough search by the client and some eyewitnesses.

