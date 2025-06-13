type here...
Hookup lady tackles guy for refusing to pay GHS 3K service charge

By Armani Brooklyn
A video circulating on social media captured the heated moment a hookup lady confronted a male client for allegedly refusing to pay an agreed fee for her services.

According to reports, the hookup lady who stays at Takoradi was invited to East Legon by the man who promised to pay her GHS 3,000 for a hookup.

However, after the two got intimate, the man refused to honour his part of the deal.

In the viral video, the visibly angry lady is seen physically confronting the man and demanding her payment.

Her loud protests and insistence on receiving the full GHS 3K fee drew the attention of bystanders, many of whom attempted to intervene or record the incident.

