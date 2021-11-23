type here...
Hopeson Adorye and others quit #Fixingthecountry movement

By Qwame Benedict
Fixingthecountry
New information reaching us has it that Hopeson Adorye and some other people who are believed to be the leaders of #fixingthecountry movement have quit the group.

From a source, the main reason for this development is as a result of lack of transparency and the mismanagement of funds by some of the executives.

In a leaked WhatsApp chat we have sighted, one could read from the conversation that there was a heated argument on the page among some members including Hopeson Adorye and Abronye DC leading to them announcing that they no longer want to be part of the movement.

Read the chat below:

Fixing the country
Fixing the country 1
Fixing the country 2
Fixing the country 3
Fixing the country 4
Fixing the country 5
Fixing the country 6
Fixing the country 7
Fixing the country 8
Fixing the country 9
Source:Ghpage

